Yes, Holly Willoughby's 'Firstly, Are You OK?' Is Already A Meme

Holly Willoughby’s emotional return to This Morning has been crowned by the ultimate accolade – by becoming a meme.
The presenter said she felt “shaken, troubled, let down and worried” about the events that led to Phillip Schofield’s departure from the flagship ITV programme.
But it was the opening words of her address to the nation that caught the attention of many.
Seated next to her temporary co-host Josie Gibson, Willoughby said: “Right, deep breath. Firstly, are you OK? I hope so.”
The opening gambit confused many, as comedian and writer David Baddiel noted on Twitter.
He wrote: “When Holly Willoughby said ‘Firstly, are you OK?’ I genuinely thought she was talking to someone behind camera, before realising that of course she was talking to us, the great British deeply-traumatised by everything’s that happened on an ITV morning show public.”
And before too long, the words had been yanked from their original context and turned into something quite different ... with references to TV shows, films and politics flooding in.