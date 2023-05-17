The Royal Reason Behind Holly Willoughby's Early Exit From This Morning

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield pictured on This Morning earlier this week Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Holly Willoughby made an early exit from Wednesday’s This Morning – but had a royal excuse for skipping work.

The presenter had an appointment with King Charles, meaning she had to leave part way through the latest edition of the ITV daytime show.

Advertisement

Holly left co-host Phillip Schofield to present the remainder of the show alone after heading off to Buckingham Palace shortly before midday.

Holly is an ambassador for The Prince’s Trust, which on Tuesday night held its annual awards celebrating young people who have succeeded against the odds, improved their chances in life and had a positive impact on their local community.

The following day, the King put on a reception at the Palace for last night’s winners, which Holly was invited to attend.

Holly attended The Prince's Trust Awards on Tuesday night, in her role as an ambassador for the charity David M. Benett via Getty Images

Advertisement

She told viewers of the ITV daytime show: “I put my posh dress on today because later on this afternoon I am heading to Buckingham Palace and there the King will be, and we get to introduce the award winners to the King so he can say well done, which is all quite exciting isn’t it?”

Phillip then said he was “holding the fort” before Holly responded with a “thank you”.

Later in the show, as Holly set off, they shared an embrace as she told him: “Don’t be naughty … and save me a piece of cake.”

Holly and Phil are currently at the centre of tabloid claims that they now “barely speak” behind the scenes, and despite Phillip’s denial of the story last week, his claims that he and Holly are “still best of friends” has done nothing to quash the rumours.

The duo have hosted the ITV daytime show together since 2009, and have become known for their off-screen friendship as well as their on-screen partnership.

While Phillip has issued a statement about recent headlines, both Holly and ITV are both yet to comment on the state of the presenters’ relationship or their future on the show after being contacted by HuffPost UK.

Advertisement