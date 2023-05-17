Eamonn Holmes Fires Back At Fan Accusing Him Of Jumping In On Phil And Holly Witch-Hunt'

Eamonn Holmes Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Eamonn Holmes has hit back at one of his fans who accused him of “jumping in on a witch-hunt” against his former This Morning co-stars Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

The presenter launched a blistering attack on the pair earlier this week, branding them “actors” on his GB News show, amid various headlines about the supposed state of their friendship.

Advertisement

Holly and Phil are currently at the centre of tabloid claims that they now “barely speak” behind the scenes, and despite Phillip’s denial of the story last week, his claims that he and Holly are “still best of friends” has done nothing to quash the rumours.

As Eamonn shared an unrelated post on Instagram on Tuesday, one of his followers commented: “I am a huge fan of you Eamonn and will continue to be. I just wish you hadn’t jumped in on the Phil and Holly witch-hunt. Maybe I don’t know it all, but I hate to see you trading insults.”

He then shot her down, responding: “I think I have a lot more insight than u Lorraine.”

Eamonn with Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby and Ruth Langsford in 2017 Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images

Eamonn hosted the Friday edition of This Morning with wife Ruth Langsford from 2006 to 2020, when they were replaced by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond. They also filled in for Holly and Phillip during school holidays until 2021.

Advertisement

Speaking about Holly and Phillip earlier in the week, Eamonn told viewers of his GB News breakfast show he believed the pair deserved a nomination in the “best actor” categories at Sunday’s TV Baftas.

“The public surely suss that there is no chemistry, that it is a broken fit between the two of them,” he said.

“This Morning doesn’t depend on who presents it. It’s an institution.

“It will carry on no matter who presents it. And anybody can check the viewing figures.

“There is no difference between when they present it, or whenever anybody else does.”

It is not the first time Eamonn has taken a swipe at his former ITV colleagues, last taking aim at Holly and Phil over the “queuegate” scandal that engulfed This Morning following the late Queen’s lying in state in September.

The duo have hosted the ITV daytime show together since 2009, and have become known for their off-screen friendship as well as their on-screen partnership.

While Phillip has issued a statement about recent headlines, both Holly and ITV are both yet to comment on the state of the presenters’ relationship or their future on the show after being contacted by HuffPost UK.