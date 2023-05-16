Fern Britton Reveals 'Unexpected Call' From Ex-This Morning Colleague Eamonn Holmes

Fern Britton and Eamonn Holmes Rex/Shutterstock/ITV

Fern Britton has revealed she had an “unexpected call” from her former This Morning colleague Eamonn Holmes on Monday night.

Fern hosted the ITV daytime show alongside Phillip Schofield until 2009, while Eamonn fronted Fridays and school holidays with wife Ruth Langsford until 2021.

The pair enjoyed “shooting the breeze” together, Fern said in a tweet after the call – which came hours after Eamonn launched an astonishing attack on Phillip and current co-host Holly Willoughby on his GB News breakfast show.

“Unexpected calls from old mates are so lovely,” she said. “Just had the loveliest catch up with @EamonnHolmes. I think we have known each other since the 80’s when we were babies.

“Shooting the breeze.”

Fern did not share any further details about their conversation or the topics they covered in their chat, but some of her Twitter followers suggested they might have touched upon the drama currently claimed to be unfolding behind the scenes of This Morning.

Earlier in the day, Eamonn branded Phillip and Holly “actors” amid claims about the state of their relationship, with reports they now “barely speak” behind the scenes.

The former This Morning presenter said that the pair deserved nominations for the “best actor” categories at Sunday night’s TV Baftas on his GB News show, going on to add: “The public surely suss that there is no chemistry, that it is a broken fit between the two of them.

“This Morning doesn’t depend on who presents it. It’s an institution.

“It will carry on no matter who presents it. And anybody can check the viewing figures.

“There is no difference between when they present it, or whenever anybody else does.”