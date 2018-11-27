Holly Willoughby's New M&S Collection Has Landed – Here's What We Love

Ever since Holly Willoughby announced her first edit with M&S, the collection proved a hit, with items selling out and being restocked within days. Now, hot on the heels of her “must-haves” Christmas advert alongside David Gandy, the presenter is back with her second collection for the retailer. The ‘I’m A Celeb’ presenter’s spring edit features 14 pieces, including some of her signature silhouettes such as the A-line mini. Expect soft blush pink and ochre, perfect for layering up or down as the temperatures start to warm. Most of the must-haves are available from 6 December, but the animal print midi dress, £39.50, is available now.

“I love how versatile this edit is. For example, a striped top goes with everything; this vibrant take on the classic will seriously brighten up a winter afternoon and will look just as great with cute jeans and heels come the spring,” said Willoughby in the press bumph. Here are some items from the collection that we love. Midi Magic

Animal Print Half Sleeve Waisted Midi Dress, £39.50, available now. Also available in a girls jumpsuit, £20-26. Remember the sell-out leopard dress from this summer? Here’s an updated version fit for spring. It’ll look great with tights and boots in the colder months and with (dare we say it?) bare legs come spring next year. A keeper. Get A Handle On It

Black crossbody bag, £39.50 We love this black cross-body bag with tortoise shell handle. Perfect for day to night and roomy enough for all your essentials and more. Circular bags are very trendy at the moment, too. English Rose

Blush pink coat, £49.50 Elevate your black winter uniform with this frosty pastel number. Big pockets to keep your hands warm when it’s colder, while wearing it over a white t-shirt and jeans will make the perfect transitional piece for next season. We expect this beauty to sell out fast. Cut The Mustard

Yellow shirt, £29.50 This button down yellow blouse would look great tucked into the A-line mini skirt below or let loose over a dark pair of blue jeans. If it gets really nippy, how about wearing a black turtleneck underneath for optimum cosiness? Back To Basics

A-line mini, £29.50 Swing into the sixties with this gorgeous skirt with white stitching. It would look great with a blouse or slogan t-shirt tucked in or with oversized knitwear. Why should your basics be basic? Take Two

Brown bag, £39.50 Yes, we know, we’ve already fawned over the black version of this bag. But this is equally gorgeous. Great if you’ve already got an everyday black bag and even better for summer. Courtship

