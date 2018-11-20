Marks and Spencer has come under fire for a new festive window display that showcases some seasonal sartorial “must-haves” for its customers: for men, a snappy new suit, and for women? Lingerie.

Just the thing to keep you warm through the winter months.

The left side of the display, which includes a suited and booted image of male model David Gandy, is accompanied by the text: “Must-have outfits to impress”. The right side of the display includes a photo of a female model in lingerie, alongside the text: “Must-have fancy little knickers”.

The window display was spotted and shared by Sian Steans, a member of Nottingham Feminist Action Network and Feminist Friends Nottingham, who it’s fair to say was less than impressed.

“I felt embarrassed when I saw it,” she told HuffPost UK. “As a feminist and a mother to a young daughter I felt embarrassed that I had to yet again explain why women are depicted with so little respect.

“Nottingham has a long history of championing women’s rights. As the first city on the UK to make misogyny a hate crime, it is disappointing to see a window display that reduces women to their underwear while the male statement is about dressing to impress.”