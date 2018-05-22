Marks & Spencer is to close 100 shops in the next five years and significantly scale back its UK expansion, the firm announced on Tuesday.

The company said the closures were part of an acceleration of its “transformation programme”, and will take place before 2022.

A press statement said staff affected stores would be redeployed to other stores, before redundancy is considered.

M&S has faced tough competition from online competitors amid flagging sales of its clothing, especially among young consumers.

The London-based firm announced 14 stores are earmarked for closure before the end of 2019, potentially affecting hundreds of staff.

The stores immediately impacted are:

Closing by July 2018

Bayswater,

Fleetwood Outlet

Newton Abbot Outlet

Closing by early 2019 (replaced by nearby food stores)

Clacton, London

Holloway Road, London

Uncertain, before end of 2019

Darlington,

East Kilbride,

Falkirk,

Kettering,

Newmarket,

New Mersey Speke,

Northampton,

Stockton

Walsall

The stores proposed for closure will now enter a period of consultation with all 626 affected employees, the company said.

Sacha Berendji, retail, operations and property Director at Marks & Spencer, said: “We are making good progress with our plans to reshape our store estate to be more relevant to our customers and support our online growth plans.

“Closing stores isn’t easy but it is vital for the future of M&S.

“Where we have closed stores, we are seeing an encouraging number of customers moving to nearby stores and enjoying shopping with us in a better environment, which is why we’re continuing to transform our estate with pace.”

The move comes after high street giant New Look announced similar plans to cull stores, and as retailers struggle to keep physical shops open amid a “perfect storm” of pressures, including a weakened pound, inflation, rent increases and reduced footfall.