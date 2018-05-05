Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are set to show off their acting skills when they appear in an episode of ‘Coronation Street’. The pair will swap the ‘This Morning’ studios for the cobbles of Weatherfield as part of Rosie Webster’s (Helen Flanagan) exit storyline.

Isabel Infantes - PA Images via Getty Images Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

The surprise additions to the ‘Corrie’ cast was revealed by the ITV soap’s showrunner Kate Oates. She told Radio Times: “Phillip and Holly are coming in for a bit of fun as part of Helen Flanagan’s exit story. It will be great comedy and they’re such good sports. “Emma Gormley [Managing Director, Daytime, ITV Studios] is a good friend of mine, so I was able to give her a ring and she thought it sounded fun.”

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Helen Flanagan

Helen, who is eight months pregnant with her second child to footballer boyfriend Scott Sinclair, said that her last scenes were “very emotional” but typically Rosie Webster. Appearing on Loose Women last month, Helen said she was “going out in a good way”. “Well, I’m going out in a very much Rosie style so it is hilarious, actually - the storyline, it is really really funny,” she told the ‘Loose Women’. “But I’ve really enjoyed that actually about my character, doing the comedy.” Helen previously left ‘Corrie’ in 2012 but returned after the birth of her first child. The exact details of Helen’s latest exit are unknown, and it’s still not known if she will return. Meanwhile, ‘Corrie’ boss Kate Oates has announced she is leaving the soap. The executive producer confirmed she will be moving on from the cobbles just a month after insisting she was “not going anywhere”. Kate is heading off to work on the second series of ITV drama ‘Bancroft’ starring Sarah Parrish. She will be replaced on ‘Coronation Street’ by current ‘Emmerdale’ exec producer Iain McLeod.