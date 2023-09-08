Some of the Hollyoaks cast Channel 4/Lime Pictures

There was a frenzy on social media on Friday as Channel 4 announced some major changes to the way fans will be able to watch Hollyoaks.

But amid the chatter were some incorrect assumptions it had been “axed”, prompting some devastation from soap fans.

However, Hollyoaks enthusiasts can breathe a sigh of relief – your favourite soap is not about to suffer the same fate as Holby City and Neighbours did last year.

So what is actually going on with Hollyoaks?

The main headline is that Hollyoaks is leaving its weeknight 6.30pm slot on Channel 4, where it has been since it started in 1995, as bosses continue to build on the success they’ve had with a digital-first strategy.

Hollyoaks will now get an earlier first screening on the broadcaster’s streaming service (confusingly also called ‘Channel 4’, although you probably still know it best as 4OD or All4).

New episodes will drop on the platform 24 hours before they air on E4 at 7pm, which will now become the soap’s main outing on scheduled TV.

Then, in a UK soap first, episodes will then be available to watch on YouTube the week after streaming and broadcast on E4.

However, Hollyoaks isn’t leaving Channel 4 completely, as omnibus editions will still continue to air on Sundays, allowing fans to catch up on all the week’s action from the village.

Why is this happening?

Channel 4 said it is embracing “the changes in the behaviour of younger viewers and switch to a genuinely digital-led release pattern”.

Hollyoaks was the first UK soap to move to a stream-first model last year, and C4′s chief content officer Ian Katz described the move as “the next phase of that evolution”.

“We hope making Hollyoaks available on YouTube, as well as our own platforms, will introduce a whole new generation to the show,” he added.

C4 said that so far this year, 64% of viewers are watching the soap via streaming or on E4.

When do the changes start?

The new schedule pattern launches on Monday, 25 September to coincide with what is being billed as a massive “stunt week” for the show.