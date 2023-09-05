Entertainmentuktvwe love tv uk soaps

The EastEnders Cast Just Pulled Off An Epic NTAs Stunt You Probably Won't Have Noticed

Well played, EastEnders. Well played.
Ash Percival
By 

Entertainment Editor, HuffPost UK

There might not be a prize for Best Effort at Tuesday night’s National Television Awards, but if there was, it such undoubtedly go to the cast of EastEnders.

That’s because they’ve pulled off quite the stunt to promote their ‘Whodunnit?’ storyline ahead of the event.

As EastEnders fans will know, this Christmas will see one character killed off in The Queen Vic, with the events of the festive episode teased in a flash-forward back in February.

The special scene saw characters Sharon Watts, Linda Carter, Denise Fox, Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar and Kathy Beale all stood around a lifeless male body, with the only clue about his identity coming in the form of a pair of cufflinks.

So with the cast donning their gladrags to attend the awards, they decided to pay homage to the storyline, which is set to ramp up in the lead up to Christmas.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

In a series of pictures on Instagram, female stars Lacey Turner, Balvinder Sopal, Kellie Bright, Letitia Dean, Diane Parish and Gillian Taylforth – known as ‘The Six’ – were all wearing the colours their characters are wearing on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, various male cast members were also pictured wearing the cufflinks.

This level of attention to detail is something we absolutely love to see.

EastEnders will be hoping to replicate the success they had at this year’s British Soap Awards at Tuesday night’s NTAs, after winning Best Soap at May’s ceremony.

Once again, the BBC soap will face competition from Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks in the Serial Drama category.

Alison Hammond
Lacey Turner, Balvinder Sopal, Kellie Bright, Letitia Dean, Diane Parish and Gillian Taylforth
Holly Willoughby
Rochelle Humes
AJ Odudu and Will Best
Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan
Ant and Dec
Mo Gilligan
Olivia Attwood
Martin Lewis and Lara Lewington
Lenny Henry
Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon
Alex Scott
Ekin-Su Culculoglu
Kate Garraway
Tina O'Brien
Piers Morgan and Dermot O'Leary
Susanna Reid
Leomie Anderson
Maura Higgins
Mollie King and Stuart Broad
Emma Willis
Jill Scott
Olly Murs
Claire Sweeney
Molly Rainford
Angellica Bell
Alex Jones
Danielle Harold
Fleur East
Martin Kemp and Shirley Kemp
Vicky McClure
Katherine Ryan
Owen Warner and Jemma Donovan
Louise Redknapp
Janusz Domagala and Syabira Yussof
Tom Allen
Amy Dowden
Katie Piper
Molly Marsh
Sam Ryder
Leigh Francis

