The EastEnders Cast Just Pulled Off An Epic NTAs Stunt You Probably Won't Have Noticed

That’s because they’ve pulled off quite the stunt to promote their ‘Whodunnit?’ storyline ahead of the event.
As EastEnders fans will know, this Christmas will see one character killed off in The Queen Vic, with the events of the festive episode teased in a flash-forward back in February.
The special scene saw characters Sharon Watts, Linda Carter, Denise Fox, Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar and Kathy Beale all stood around a lifeless male body, with the only clue about his identity coming in the form of a pair of cufflinks.
So with the cast donning their gladrags to attend the awards, they decided to pay homage to the storyline, which is set to ramp up in the lead up to Christmas.
In a series of pictures on Instagram, female stars Lacey Turner, Balvinder Sopal, Kellie Bright, Letitia Dean, Diane Parish and Gillian Taylforth – known as ‘The Six’ – were all wearing the colours their characters are wearing on Christmas Day.
Meanwhile, various male cast members were also pictured wearing the cufflinks.