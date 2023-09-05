The EastEnders Cast Just Pulled Off An Epic NTAs Stunt You Probably Won't Have Noticed

There might not be a prize for Best Effort at Tuesday night’s National Television Awards, but if there was, it such undoubtedly go to the cast of EastEnders.

That’s because they’ve pulled off quite the stunt to promote their ‘Whodunnit?’ storyline ahead of the event.

As EastEnders fans will know, this Christmas will see one character killed off in The Queen Vic, with the events of the festive episode teased in a flash-forward back in February.

The special scene saw characters Sharon Watts, Linda Carter, Denise Fox, Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar and Kathy Beale all stood around a lifeless male body, with the only clue about his identity coming in the form of a pair of cufflinks.

So with the cast donning their gladrags to attend the awards, they decided to pay homage to the storyline, which is set to ramp up in the lead up to Christmas.

In a series of pictures on Instagram, female stars Lacey Turner, Balvinder Sopal, Kellie Bright, Letitia Dean, Diane Parish and Gillian Taylforth – known as ‘The Six’ – were all wearing the colours their characters are wearing on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, various male cast members were also pictured wearing the cufflinks.

The Six heading to the #NTAs has me gagged. Tish Dean serving in white #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/CiCmyDqG7J — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) September 5, 2023

Are #Eastenders just sending as many of the cast as they can to the #NTA wearing the cufflinks tonight? Genius!! pic.twitter.com/7q4zmv3w5r — Simbanrat (@simbanrat) September 5, 2023

This level of attention to detail is something we absolutely love to see.

EastEnders will be hoping to replicate the success they had at this year’s British Soap Awards at Tuesday night’s NTAs, after winning Best Soap at May’s ceremony.

Once again, the BBC soap will face competition from Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks in the Serial Drama category.