‘Hollyoaks’ will break new ground for a soap in an upcoming storyline, which will see one of its long-standing characters becoming radicalised by the far-right. In the upcoming storyline, Kieron Richardson’s character Ste Hay will be taken under the wing of newcomer Jonny, played by former ‘X Factor’ finalist Ray Quinn, and eventually groomed to become a far-right terrorist. Kieron said: “At first, hearing this story, I was unaware of what radicalisation was or meant. “After a lot of eye opening research, I’m nervous, honoured but most of all excited for this very different soap story to be told”.

Channel 4 Ray Quinn and Kieron Richardson in 'Hollyoaks'

The soap’s executive producer Bryan Kirkwood added: “From the research we carried out, we realised that in Ste Hay we had a character that was disenfranchised and vulnerable enough to be groomed into extreme views. “The more we learned about how these groups operate and how insidious they are, the more passionate we became about telling this story, which is about how hate and fear can destroy communities.” The storyline will see Ste blaming Misbah Maalik for the death of his sister, after which he’ll slowly be manipulated into anti-Islamic views by his new confidant, Jonny.

Lime Pictures The Maalik family, with Ste and Jonny