Lisa Riley Confirms 'Emmerdale' Comeback, 17 Years After Last Appearing In The Soap

Lisa Riley has announced that she’s making a brief return to ‘Emmerdale’, after a break of almost two decades.

She’ll be heading back to the dales over the New Year period, for what has been billed as a “self-contained storyline”, which will no doubt make some huge waves among the Dingle family.

Speaking about her upcoming ‘Emmerdale’ stint, Lisa said: “I could not be happier to be returning in the New Year to Emmerdale.

“It’s something I never thought would happen after 17 years and I am so interested to see what trouble Mandy is capable of causing. But mostly being back with all my old friends, it’s like I’ve never been away.”