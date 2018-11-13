Lisa Riley Confirms 'Emmerdale' Comeback, 17 Years After Last Appearing In The Soap

Lisa Riley has announced that she’s making a brief return to ‘Emmerdale’, after a break of almost two decades.
She’ll be heading back to the dales over the New Year period, for what has been billed as a “self-contained storyline”, which will no doubt make some huge waves among the Dingle family.
Speaking about her upcoming ‘Emmerdale’ stint, Lisa said: “I could not be happier to be returning in the New Year to Emmerdale.
“It’s something I never thought would happen after 17 years and I am so interested to see what trouble Mandy is capable of causing. But mostly being back with all my old friends, it’s like I’ve never been away.”
Producer Kate Brookes added: “Iconic Mandy Dingle returns to the village carrying a secret that turns lives upside down.
“She’s a character bursting with fun who certainly ruffles a few feathers during her short stint back in the village, and she clearly hasn’t lost any of the joie de vivre that made Mandy so popular and enjoyable to watch.”
Lisa made a name for herself in the 1990s for her portrayal of the vivacious and feisty Mandy Dingle in ‘Emmerdale’, a role she stepped down from in 2001 after six years with the soap.
These days, Lisa is as well-known for her work as a TV personality as she is for her acting credentials, appearing on shows like ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, ‘Loose Women’ and, more recently’, the documentary series ‘Lisa Riley’s Baggy Body Club’.
She does still have a good few recent acting credits to her name, appearing in the BBC drama ‘Age Before Beauty’ earlier this year.