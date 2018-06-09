Holocaust Survivor, Gena Turgel, Who Tended To Anne Frank, Dies Aged 95

PA Gena Turgel, who helped comfort Frank at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, has died

Gena Turgel, a Holocaust survivor who comforted diarist Anne Frank at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp months before its liberation, has died at the age of 95. Britain’s chief rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis, said Turgel died on Thursday and wrote on Twitter on Friday that her legacy is “our responsibility now”.

Watch: “I beg you – don’t forget those who are less fortunate than yourselves”.



Please find a few minutes to listen to the moving words of Gena Turgel z”l, a truly remarkable Holocaust Survivor who sadly passed away last night. Her legacy is our responsibility now. pic.twitter.com/4hZBEKYSoO — Chief Rabbi Mirvis (@chiefrabbi) June 8, 2018

The Holocaust Educational Trust said Turgel dedicated her life to sharing her story of surviving the Jewish ghetto in Krakow, Poland and the German Nazi camps at Auschwitz, Buchenwald and Bergen-Belsen. London Mayor Sadiq Khan wrote on Twitter that he was “saddened to learn” of Turgel’s death. Khan said he had met her at the Yom HaShoah commemoration earlier this year and was “deeply moved by her contribution and inspired by her lifelong commitment to educating people about the horrors of the Holocaust”

John Stilwell/PA Turgel meeting the Queen at a Buckingham Palace garden party

It was in a hospital at Bergen-Belsen that Turgel cared for Anne Frank as the teenager was dying of typhus. She once told the BBC: “I washed her face, gave her water to drink, and I can still see that face, her hair and how she looked.” After the Second World War, Turgel married one of the camp’s British liberators, Norman Turgel, earning her the nickname “The Bride of Belsen”.