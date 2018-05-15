Scottish Parliament Rejects Theresa May's Flagship Brexit Legislation As Constitutional Crisis Looms

Scottish politicians at Holyrood refused to give their backing to a key piece of Theresa May’s Brexit legislation, paving the way for a constitutional crisis.

A motion by the SNP administration in Edinburgh, which clearly states that the Scottish Parliament “does not consent” to the EU (Withdrawal) Bill, was approved by 93 votes to 30 on Tuesday.

The Bill covers areas devolved to Edinburgh and therefore requires the approval of Holyrood.

If no deal can be reached, Westminster has the option, under the Scotland Act, of overruling Edinburgh in times that are not “normal”.

The SNP remains at loggerheads with May over whether powers returning to the UK post-Brexit should be held by Westminster or be sent to Holyrood.

Nicola Sturgeon’s party suspects the Conservatives are attempting a “Westminster power grab” but the Tories say the Brexit legislation does not threaten devolution.