Two Durham University academics given just days to leave the country will be allowed to remain in the UK after the Home Office reversed its decision to deport the couple following huge public outcry.

Dr Ernesto Schwartz-Marín and Dr Arely Cruz-Santiago had been issued a 14-day notice to leave the UK following an apparent breach of their visa.

The couple spent nine months in Mexico between 2014 and 2015 after they were given a grant by the government-funded Economic and Social Research Council, where they developed a DNA database to help record the thousands of people who are missing as a result of the country’s war on drugs.

But the Home Office rejected Schwartz-Marín’s application for Indefinite Leave to Remain in the UK on the grounds that he had spent too much time outside of the country during his visa period.

Speaking to HuffPost UK earlier this month, Schwartz-Marín said he and his wife were being punished “for doing our jobs”.

“We are being punished for fulfilling our job descriptions and that’s absolutely wrong,” he said.

However, the Home Office has now U-turned on the decision, giving the couple – who have lived in the UK for more than 10 years with their 11-year-old daughter – indefinite leave to stay.