These Uplifting 'Home To Vote' Stories From Irish Emigrants Are Giving People Hope

Voters in Ireland are heading to the polls today - to decide whether the country should repeal its abortion laws - but some of those in the ballot box are going to have travelled much further than others for the chance to do so.

There are approximately 828,164 Irish emigrants living abroad, and it seems many of them weren’t going to miss their chance to help make history, sharing their emotional homecoming stories on Twitter.

Given the result is still very much uncertain, the #HomeToVote hashtag, which is predominantly being used by pro-repeal ‘yes’ voters, is full of optimism, hope, and tear-inducing tales of good will and human kindness.

Including people offering donations to pay for flights, and offers of free transport to get voters home in time.