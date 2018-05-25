These Uplifting 'Home To Vote' Stories From Irish Emigrants Are Giving People Hope

Voters in Ireland are heading to the polls today - to decide whether the country should repeal its abortion laws - but some of those in the ballot box are going to have travelled much further than others for the chance to do so.
There are approximately 828,164 Irish emigrants living abroad, and it seems many of them weren’t going to miss their chance to help make history, sharing their emotional homecoming stories on Twitter.
Given the result is still very much uncertain, the #HomeToVote hashtag, which is predominantly being used by pro-repeal ‘yes’ voters, is full of optimism, hope, and tear-inducing tales of good will and human kindness.
Including people offering donations to pay for flights, and offers of free transport to get voters home in time.
At Stansted airport in Essex, people had even started keeping a tally of the number of ‘yes’ voters they had seen.
Lots were travelling from further afield in Europe, including Spain Sweden and Belgium, and North America.
Despite reports that the vote is in the hands of the ‘undecided’ voters, many pro-yes voters said they were feeling the support along the way. Particularly from security and airport staff.
Making friends along the way, lots of travellers who had been on their own met fellow repeal voters in departure lounges around the world.
In some of the most heartwarming examples, people - who are not allowed to vote because they are not Irish or have been away from Ireland for too long - are donating money to strangers to pay for their tickets.
People are sharing their stories of being on the receiving end of anonymous donations, while others are looking for people who still need the help.
And lots of tweets had children surprising their parents by coming home unannounced.
And for those who finally made it home, there was a welcome party waiting.
Pass us the tissues.