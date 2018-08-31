Homebase has secured approval from creditors to close 42 stores, putting around 1,500 jobs at risk.

The retailer is closing the stores via a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA), a controversial insolvency procedure used by struggling firms to shut under-performing shops.

More than 95% of landlords to the struggling chain voted to approve the proposal at a meeting on Friday, staving off the immediate threat of administration.

Homebase boss Damian McGloughlin said: “We are pleased that an overwhelming majority of our creditors, including such a proportion of landlords, have supported the plans laid out in the CVA.

“We now have the platform to turn the business around and return to profitability. This has been a difficult time for many of our team members and I am very grateful for their continued support and hard work.

“We can look to the future with great confidence, and we will be working closely with our suppliers to capitalise on the opportunities we see in the home improvement market in the UK and Ireland.”

The stores closing are:

1. Aberdeen Bridge of Don 2. Aberdeen Portlethen 3. Aylesbury 4. Bedford St Johns 5. Bradford 6. Brentford 7. Bristol 8. Canterbury 9. Cardiff Newport Road 10. Croydon Purley Way 11. Droitwich 12. Dublin Fonthill 13. Dublin Naas Road 14. Dundee 15. East Kilbride 16. Exeter 17. Gateshead 18. Grantham 19. Greenock 20. Hawick 21. Inverness 22. Ipswich 23. Limerick 24. London Merton 25. London New Southgate 26. London Wimbledon 27. Macclesfield 28. Oxford Botley Road 29. Peterborough 30. Pollokshaws 31. Poole Tower Park 32. Robroyston 33. Salisbury 34. Seven Kings 35. Solihull 36. Southampton Hedge End 37. Southend 38. Stirling 39. Swindon Drakes Way 40. Swindon Orbital 41. Warrington 42. Whitby