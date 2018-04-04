The world’s first vending machine for the homeless has been called “well-meaning but ill-informed” after it was removed from a shopping centre after just three months.

Action Hunger installed the device in the Broadmarsh Centre in Nottingham to provide food, socks and toothbrushes, among other essentials, to people sleeping rough at Christmas.

Intu, the company which owns the shopping centre, has decided not to extend the licence to operate the machine after the lease ran out on March 23, according to Nottingham Live.

The firm said it was never intended to be a permanent fixture at the mall.

More than 70 people had picked up key cards that activated the machine out of 100 cards available.

The vending machine was unique to Nottingham, but there were said to be plans for more than 100 more for cities including Manchester and London.

Action Hunger said it would relocate elsewhere in the city.