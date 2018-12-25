NEWS
25/12/2018 16:42 GMT

Horse-Drawn Carriage Collision Leaves 20 Injured On Christmas Day

The incident happened in southern Bavaria.

Associated Press
A damaged carriage sits on a path near Pfronten, southern Germany, after the Christmas Day collision 

Twenty people were injured, two of them seriously, when two horse-drawn carriages collided during a Christmas Day outing in Germany.

The DPA news agency quoted police in southern Bavaria as saying the two carriages, each with 10 passengers, were approaching a rail crossing single file when the first carriage halted.

The second did not and overturned during the collision.

One man had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter.

DPA said the driver of one of the carriages was also seriously hurt during Tuesday’s accident.

The other 18 injured people included children.

They all suffered less serious or minor injuries and were attended by 35 medical personnel.

Police in the community of Pfronten were investigating on suspicion of negligence causing bodily injury.

Related...

MORE: Society and Culture Christmas Disasters and Accidents News: Breaking UK news coverage from HuffPost UK Horse-drawn vehicle Carriage

Conversations