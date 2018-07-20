At least 14 people have been wounded, two of them seriously, in a knife attack on a bus in the northern German city of Luebeck on Friday, according to reports.
Police spokesman Dierk Duerbook told Bild newspaper nobody was killed and the suspected attacker has been arrested.
“One of the victims had just given up his place to an older woman, when the attacker stabbed him in the chest,” Luebecker Nachrichten quoted a witness as saying.
“He is said to be in his mid-30s and is in police custody,” the newspaper reported.
Earlier, police in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, where Luebeck is located, tweeted that there was a major police deployment under way in the city.
“We are examining the situation and will give more information later,” the tweet said.
An area surrounding a bus stop in the Luebeck neighbourhood of Kuecknitz had been sealed off.
Luebeck police were not immediately available for comment.