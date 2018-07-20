Gestur Gislason via Getty Images Aerial view over the city of Lubeck in Germany (file photo).

At least 14 people have been wounded, two of them seriously, in a knife attack on a bus in the northern German city of Luebeck on Friday, according to reports.

Police spokesman Dierk Duerbook told Bild newspaper nobody was killed and the suspected attacker has been arrested.

“One of the victims had just given up his place to an older woman, when the attacker stabbed him in the chest,” Luebecker Nachrichten quoted a witness as saying.