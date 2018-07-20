Fire Doors Removed From Sale Following Safety Tests In Wake Of Grenfell Tower Blaze

A major fire door manufacturer has removed two of its products from the market following serious concerns raised in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

The fire doors used in the 24-storey tower which caught fire in June last year, leading to the deaths of 72 people, were manufactured by Manse Masterdor, which was bought by the company Synseal in 2014.

With just days to go until Parliament’s summer recess begins, the Government announced in a written statement that Synseal had withdrawn its composite and timber doors from the market following Government tests.

These doors, which are similar to those used in Grenfell Tower, did not “consistently meet the minimum standard”.

Synseal has written to all customers of Masterdor asking building owners to review the fire risks of their properties to determine how quickly these doors could be replaced, the Government said.

Last month the public inquiry into the disaster revealed that the spread of the fire on June 14 was partly due to more than 100 fire doors which did not meet building regulations.

Tests have revealed that the same doors used in Grenfell only withstood fire for 15 minutes – half the amount of time they were supposed to.

The Government said it will also be testing doors from at least 20 suppliers over the next six months.