Maskot via Getty Images Thunderstorms and heavy rain is set to hit parts of England.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are set to hit parts of England on Friday afternoon following the driest start to the summer on modern record.

The Met Office has warned that flash flooding could lead to power cuts, hazardous driving conditions and transport delays, with some areas seeing up to 1.2in of rain in an hour.

Yellow weather warnings are in place across the East Midlands and East of England, London and the South East, and the South West from 2pm until the end of the day.

Forecasters have warned that the risk of flooding is increased due to the hot weather as hard ground conditions mean water is initially less absorbed into the soil.

Rain is also forecast across Scotland and Northern Ireland through Friday.