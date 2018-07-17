How To Keep Your Garden From Completely Dying During The Hosepipe Ban

Seven million people in the north west of England are set to face a hosepipe ban, which isn’t great news if your garden is already looking like a parched yellow wasteland. The suspension, which comes into place on 5 August, follows a ban already implemented in Northern Ireland amid the longest heatwave since 1976. But fear not, green-fingered friends, there are ways to save your hard work going entirely to waste, even during water shortages.

HannamariaH via Getty Images

You can still use a watering can to refresh your plants during a hosepipe ban and to minimise water evaporation as much as possible this should be done either early in the morning or late in the evening. “Avoid watering in the heat of the day as it will scorch the leaves,” says Sarah Squire, deputy chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres. But to be even more environmentally conscious, Rachel Fletcher, head of water services at regulator Ofwat, recently advised using reused bath water to quench your garden’s thirst and save more water. The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) agrees plants and turf can be be watered with shower, bath, kitchen and washing machine water (from rinse cycles), which are collectively referred to as ‘grey’ water. “[Grey water] varies in quality and may contain contaminants such as soap and detergent. Fortunately, soil and potting composts are effective at filtering them out, and the residues can sometimes act as a mild fertiliser,” its website reads. Of course, you can also set up buckets in your garden to collect any rainfall, should you be lucky enough to experience a shower. When using this recycled water, RHS chief horticulturalist Guy Barter advises watering gardens thoroughly to imitate a downpour of rain, then leaving for up to 14 days. “A good soak is far more effective than watering little and often,” he tells HuffPost UK.

NorthernLand via Getty Images