Should You Really Use Your Old Bath Water On Your Garden?

Gardners have been urged not the pull the plug on used bathwater but instead to use it to water the garden.

Rachel Fletcher, head of water services at regulator Ofwat, told a committee of MPs on Thursday: “The idea of using treated drinking quality water to water our gardens and wash our cars in the 21st century just doesn’t seem appropriate.”

As the UK recovers from a record heatwave that saw people being urged not to waste any water over fears of a hosepipe ban, Fletcher also said rain butts and rainwater tanks could be a good idea (for collecting water when it is raining).

With the weather set to pick up again over the weekend, hitting 30 degrees celsius in some parts of the country, repurposing water might be a good idea.