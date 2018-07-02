When the temperature rises, we know how important it is to keep ourselves and our gardens hydrated, but a downside of a heatwave is that they tend to lead to water shortages. Northern Ireland Water has already implemented a hosepipe ban and water companies are urging customers to cut down their usage. So with more sunshine expected, here are some tips for cutting down your water usage at home this summer, while still keeping yourself and your garden refreshed:

courtneyk via Getty Images

Think before you flush. So we all know not to leave taps running unnecessarily and to turn them off when brushing our teeth or shaving, but do you flush things down the toilet unnecessarily? For example, if you’ve used a tissue to blow your nose pop it in a bin rather than flushing. Make small changes to your daily washing routine. Showers are much more water-efficient than baths, and should absolutely be your first choice for an eco-friendly wash. Keep them as short as possible (four minutes is advisable) and avoid running the water for a long time before getting in - this should be easier during the hot weather, when the cold water as you first turn on the shower will feel pleasant rather than bracing! If you only have a tub, you can save five litres of water just by running your bath an inch lower, according to Water UK. Thankfully, the dishwasher isn’t a no-go. According to Friends of the Earth, if you fill up the dishwasher completely each time you run it, you’ll use less water than you would doing the washing up - just make sure it really is a full load. Plus, a lot of dishwashers have an eco setting, so make sure you opt for that.

kodachrome25 via Getty Images