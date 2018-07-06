Think Twice Before You Fill Your Paddling Pool: 4 Billion Litres Of Water Will Be Wasted This Weekend

Nearly 4 billion litres of water will be wasted this weekend as more than a quarter of people in the UK will be filling up paddling pools, according to recent polling by an environmental group.

Argos has reported its biggest week ever for paddling pool sales as families keen to cool off in the garden bought an average of 15 every minute last week. The retailer sold around 154,000 pools with a water capacity of 210 million litres - equivalent to 84 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

This trend for super-sized paddling pools will see an estimated extra 3.9 billion litres of water going down the drain this weekend according to Hubbub. They state that the average pool now needs 530 litres of water to be filled – more than three times the daily amount of water usually needed by one person.