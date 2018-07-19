Henry Nicholls / Reuters London's Green Park turns brown during the driest start to summer the UK has experience in 57 years

It has been the driest start to summer since modern records began 57 years ago, the Met Office has revealed.

The average daily maximum temperature across the country since June 1 has been 20.9C — just below the 21C recorded in 1976, the hottest summer on record.

The UK has seen just 47mm of rain during that period, prompting water companies in the north west to announce a hosepipe ban, set to come into effect next month.

“If the rest of the summer is average, 2018 will certainly rank in the top 10 warmest summers on record and if we continue to see above average temperatures, it could well be record breaking,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

This year’s dry start to summer - from 1 June to 16 July - is closely followed by figures from 2013, when the country saw 59mm of rain.