PA Wire/PA Images Grainne Gallanagh (left) and Ruth Chalke sunbathing in the hot weather on a Bank Holiday, in Hyde Park, London

Britain could enjoy the hottest summer in 12 years, with the sun expected to last until August.

Forecasters have predicted temperatures to peak at 33C in July but with very warm or hot spells expected throughout June, July and August.

There will still be some changeable weather, with some showery interludes expected, but forecasters agree that the summer months will be hotter than average, following the hottest May on record.

According to the Met Office’s three-month outlook, “more settled and drier weather” is expected and that temperatures are likely to be warmer than average overall with a possibility of some very warm or even hot spells.

The Met Office said: “For June-August, above-average temperatures are more likely than below-average temperatures. The probability the UK average temperature for June-August will fall into the warmest of our five categories is 40%.

“The likelihood of above-average temperatures is greater than usual. The Met Office long-range prediction system shows a slightly increased chance of high pressure patterns across the UK.”