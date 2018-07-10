SWNS The dried up Wayoh Reservoir near Manchester

The UK’s heatwave has caused reservoirs in north west of England to dry up – prompting fears a hosepipe ban could be imposed.

The spell of hot weather – the longest in five years – is finally being tempered by fresher conditions as a cool front sweeps in from the north.

But as the mercury climbed ever higher last week - hitting 32.4C on Sunday – water levels have been receding amid “exceptional” demand.

Wayoh Reservoir near Manchester provides up to half of Bolton’s water, but was left virtually empty as the heatwave ate into supplies.