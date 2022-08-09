Hospitals Are Preparing For Fuel Shortages This Winter, Minister Reveals

The postal ballot will ask RCN members working for the NHS in England and Wales on Agenda for Change contracts if they will take strike action which involves a complete withdrawal of labour.

If its members support strike action, it will be the first ever strike by RCN members in England or Wales.

The college has called for a pay rise for nursing staff of 5 per cent above RPI inflation, which is currently 11.8 per cent.

It comes amid a worsening NHS crisis with reports that armed police are being sent to save the lives of people in cardiac arrest because ambulances “can’t cope” with demand.

Staff shortages across the NHS are widespread and have been exacerbated by post-pandemic burnout.