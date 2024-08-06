House Of The Dragon Boss Gives Major Update About The Future Of The Show

Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen in House Of The Dragon HBO

House Of The Dragon producer Ryan Condal has confirmed the show will come to an end after its fourth season.

The Game Of Thrones prequel concluded its second series earlier this week, with Variety reporting that Ryan made the announcement that two more are in the pipeline on Monday.

He also disclosed that production on the third season would begin “early-ish” next year, although further details about when fans could expect to see it on screen were not given.

“I would just anticipate the cadence of the show, from a dramatic storytelling perspective, will continue to be the same from season two on,” Ryan said, after being asked whether season three would also consist of eight episodes.

Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy on the set of House Of The Dragon HBO

The House Of The Dragon season two finale aired in the UK on Monday, with many having already voiced their disappointment that it felt more like a set-up for the next series than an action-packed conclusion to the past eight episodes’ worth of drama.

Asked specifically why he chose not to end the season on the Battle Of The Gullet, a major plot point in the books on which House Of The Dragon is inspired, Ryan said: “We we were trying to give the Gullet, which is arguably the most anticipated — well, I would say maybe the second-most-anticipated — action event of Fire & Blood, the time and the space that it deserves.

“Obviously, as anybody that’s seen the finale, we’re building to that event. That event will happen very shortly in terms of the storytelling of House Of The Dragon.”