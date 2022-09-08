Wil Johnson, Matt Smith, and Theo Nate acting in the third episode of House of the Dragon. HBO

Warning: Spoilers for House Of The Dragon below!

Most fans of House Of The Dragon can agree that Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) stole the third episode like it was a freakin’ dragon egg.

The final scene of the episode, called Second Of His Name, focused on a battle sequence in which the prince fights an enemy’s army solo like Game Of Thrones protagonist Jon Snow in the Battle Of The Bastards.

It was exciting, emotionally potent and deliciously satisfying when Daemon achieved victory in the end.

But what makes the episode’s final moments most impressive is that Daemon doesn’t utter a single line throughout the whole sequence, as fans pointed out on Twitter.

Just realised that Daemon said not one word from the moment he came off the dragon till he walked out with you know what. Matt Smith is killing this role.#HOTD #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/XCf85D40dm — Samantha (@SamNatasha1972) September 5, 2022

Bro did not say a single word and still took the whole episode!



Daemon Fucking Targaryen🔥#HouseoftheDragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/2ozz2ugsxo — ＫＥＶＩＮ (@dcruzk10) September 5, 2022

Daemon fckn Targaryen did not utter a single word from the moment he stepped out from Caraxes, got belittled, read a letter, sailed through the waters alone, fake surrender, hit by arrows. The eyes and body tell a LOT.



Phenomenal acting is what this is!#HouseoftheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/UOYtJzMFF5 — 🐣 (@gonlyb) September 5, 2022

It was a performance so good that even longtime fans of Matt’s career had to be thinking, “Doctor who?” while watching.

The third episode deals with how the decisions of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) in prior episodes affected Daemon, who is his younger brother, and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock), his daughter.

Viserys chose Rhaenyra to be his heir and rule over the continent of Westeros instead of the prince — and Daemon, a deliciously petty character, eventually retaliated by starting a war without Viserys’ consent.

Daemon teamed up with Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) to win back the Stepstones islands, an important shipping route, from the Crabfeeder (Daniel Scott-Smith), a menacing figure who earned his nickname by crucifying his enemies on beaches to be eaten alive by crabs.

Daniel Scott-Smith as the Crabfeeder. HBO

Winning the battle would offer Daemon vindication after Viserys rejected him — and, let’s be honest, also send a big, petulant “fuck you” to his big bro.

But in the third episode, things aren’t looking great for Daemon and Corlys. They’re losing the battle and need help.

So, Viserys sends word to his little brother that he’s calling in reinforcements. When Daemon receives the message, all hell breaks loose. The prince will not let his brother win this war for him.

Daemon bashes in the messenger’s head, heads into the battlefield in a rowboat and seemingly surrenders by offering his sword to an enemy soldier.

But in a dishonorable twist, Daemon kills the soldier — unleashing a firestorm.