House Of The Dragon Director Confirms This Major Game Of Thrones Fan Theory Is Correct

Emma D'Arcy in House Of The Dragon HBO

Game Of Thrones fans were treated to a huge easter egg (quite literally!) in the latest episode of House Of The Dragon.

In the latest instalment of the Game Of Thrones spin-off – which is set nearly two centuries before the events of the original fantasy epic – Rhaenyra Targaryen (played by Emma D’Arcy) sends her children away to the Vale to keep them safe.

Advertisement

She tasks her step-daughter Rhaena Targaryen with accompanying them, along with their young dragons Tyraxes and Stormcloud and four dragon eggs.

Super-fans might have already spotted that three of these eggs – the gold, green and reddish-black ones – actually match up exactly with those Daenerys Targaryen receives from Illyrio Mopatis in the very first episode of Game Of Thrones.

And it turns out that this isn’t just a fan theory – they are, indeed, the very same eggs.

“Those are Daenerys’ eggs,” the episode’s director Geeta Vasant Patel confirmed to Mashable.

“All of us who work on this show are big Game Of Thrones fans, so it was very exciting to shoot that scene.”

“Should all come to ruin here, you will bear our hope for the future”



—— Geeta Patel confirms the three dragon eggs Rhaenyra gave to Rhaena are Queen Daenerys’ dragons, Drogon, Rhaegal & Viserion. Thus, Lady Rhaena protected the future of House Targaryen ❤️🔥#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/kTpyflCEt9 — 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐒 ＆ 𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐀𝐂𝐘 (@theblacks_) July 1, 2024

Advertisement

In Game Of Thrones, the eggs later hatch to become Daenerys’ dragons Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion.

This does introduce a slight departure from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood book source material, in which it’s implied that Daenerys’ eggs arrived in Essos long before the Dance of the Dragons.

Fans of the show have been sharing their reactions to the crossover online, with one writing on X: “The fact Rhaena really did end up protecting the Targaryen legacy. She had the most important job.”

“I knew it,” another viewer said. “Dany you will always be famous,” shared a third.

The fact Rhaena really did end up protecting the Targaryen legacy😭 she had the most important job — grim 🪦 (@babyyygrim) July 1, 2024

Advertisement

I love this so show so freaking much #HouseOfTheDragon https://t.co/BCoiu6G5m8 — Alex 🦋⚔️💚🍉 (@highspeedmerge) July 2, 2024

Rhaenyra,The queen and the big brain that you are! 😭❤️🔥 you fulfilled your destiny as the ruler and true heir and that despite everything that happened! You made the Targaryens live on https://t.co/om1sQwuPqc — Naj🌓 (@BlemNajwa) July 1, 2024

STOPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP I FUCKING KNEW IT STOPPPPPP OMFG https://t.co/MaBcws0Nm6 pic.twitter.com/0rb4j9BQJm — MUSE by JIMIN 🥀 (@lilotuspjm) July 3, 2024

Wow the fact that Rhaenyra just protect Taergaryan legacy for century to come is amazing 🥺 https://t.co/uhvfDsJpDv — Kharji (@muh_kharji) July 3, 2024

It all makes sense !! https://t.co/I44KfFdd2o — Miss Mamas 3x✨ (@LaKeishaMarie__) July 2, 2024

Advertisement

I cried I JNEW IT https://t.co/xFpNHpfSTU — miranda (@OldHunterAlexis) July 3, 2024

While the easter egg indeed connects Daenerys’ own story to the House Of The Dragon, the actor who played the Queen of Dragons, Emilia Clarke, recently admitted that she can’t quite bring herself to watch the new show.

“I still can’t,” she told People magazine. “I just don’t know what it is. I feel so content and happy with what my experience was, that I think watching the new one would just feel so odd, I think.”

However, she added: “I really do fully support the entire thing and everyone who’s made it, and it’s beautiful how successful it’s been. It’s absolutely amazing.”

Advertisement