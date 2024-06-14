House Of The Dragon Fans Just Got A Seriously Exciting Update Ahead Of The Season 2 Premiere

Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy in the Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon HBO

The new season of House Of The Dragon isn’t even underway yet, but it’s been announced the show is already getting another run.

On Thursday evening, US broadcaster HBO announced that the Game Of Thrones prequel will be getting a third season, days before its sophomore series is due to begin airing.

HBO’s chief of programming and drama series said: “George [RR Martin, Game Of Thrones author], Ryan [Condal, House Of The Dragon showrunner], and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season.

“We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart.”

She added: “We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three.”

Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith play rival sides of the Targaryen dynasty in House Of The Dragon HBO

House Of The Dragon is set centuries before the events of Game Of Thrones, and centres around the Targaryen dynasty.

Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy are among the cast members from the inaugural season who will be back for the follow-up, alongside a host of newcomers including Tom Taylor, Freddie Fox and Abubakar Salim.

Season two House Of The Dragon will be available to watch on both Sky and Now from Monday 17 June, with new episodes every Monday across the next eight weeks.

Check out trailers for the new season (from the perspective of both Team Green and Team Black) below: