House Of The Dragon's New Season 2 Trailer Promises Civil War, Heartbreak And... Dragons

Fans of George RR Martin’s incredible fantasy world have finally been treated to the first trailer from the forthcoming second HBO season of House Of The Dragon.

The first season of the hit Game of Thrones prequel drew to a close in October 2022 – but now new episodes are set to air in summer 2024 exclusively on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW.

The spin-off series, based on author George RR Martin’s Fire and Blood, is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen.

Although the new trailer doesn’t give away too much about the upcoming series, there’s one thing that we can conclude – we’re in for one heck of a civil war between the Targaryens, known as the Dance of Dragons.

Returning cast includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

The second series is set to be eight-episodes long (one episode shorter than the first) and it has been reported that it’s not set to have any ‘time-jumps’.

Game Of Thrones came to an end in 2019, and the final season ended up splitting fans’ opinion right down the middle – with members of the cast even expressing differing opinions about how things turned out in the award-winning fantasy series.

In general, the series has been well-received by fans of the original show, although it has been at the centre of some controversy due to some of its more graphic content.

Others have also taken issue with the fact some scenes are apparently too dark for them to actually follow what’s going on in them.