Excited For House Of The Dragon's Return? Here's Everything We Can Tell You About Season 2

Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy in the new season of House Of The Dragon HBO

After keeping us waiting for two years, House Of The Dragon is finally back for a brand new season.

Having spent all those years watching the events of Game Of Thrones unfold, we should probably know better than to speculate too much about what a whole new season of dragons, dirty politics and violent power struggles might entail, but it’s no doubt going to make for eventful viewing at the very least.

Season one ended with an imminent civil war looming, with viewers now being forced to pick sides between Rhaenyra’s Team Black or Aegon’s Team Green in the claim for the Iron Throne.

With a whole new host of characters thrown into the mix and a fierce war to be waged, here’s everything we know so far…

Which House Of The Dragon cast members are returning for season 2?

House Of The Dragon stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy with showrunner Ryan Condal at the season two premiere in New York Kristina Bumphrey via Getty Images

Almost of all the main cast members from season will be back for the follow-up. These include:

Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen

Olivia Cooke as Queen Alicent Hightower

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon

Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys

Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

Fabien Cole as Ser Criston Cole

Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling

Phia Saban Queen Helaena Targaryen

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon

Matthew Needham as Lord Larys Strong

Paul Kennedy Lord as Jasper ‘Ironrod’ Wylde

Harry Collett Prince as Jacaerys ‘Jace’ Velaryon

Bethany Antonia as Lady Baela Targaryen

Phoebe Campbell as Lady Rhaena Targaryen

Anthony Flanagan as Ser Steffon Darklyn

Which cast members aren’t returning in season 2 of House Of The Dragon?

Milly Alcock has confirmed she won't be playing young Rhaenyra Targaryen in House Of The Dragon season two HBO

Because of Lucerys Velaryon’s untimely demise in the season finale, it’s unlikely we’re going to see Elliot Grihault back in this season, nor should we expect to see Paddy Considine back as King Viserys I Targaryen.

Meanwhile, Milly Alcock, who played a young Rhaenyra Targaryen, has also confirmed that she won’t be returning in the form of flashback scenes. “No. It’s done,” she told Deadline.

As for whether Emily Carey might return as a young Alicent Hightower actor, she told the Radio Times back in May: “I’m not sure if I’m allowed to say, but I will say don’t get your expectations up!”

Co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik also isn’t involved in season two, with Ryan Condal now stepping up as the showrunner while working alongside co-creator and producer George R.R. Martin, who penned the original Game Of Thrones novels.

Are there any new characters in season 2 of House Of The Dragon?

There are new characters aplenty in season two

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Ryan Condal shared: “We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera. All your favourite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies and riding their dragons into battle. We can’t wait to share what we have in store.”

Doctor Foster star Tom Taylor is a new addition to the House Of The Dragon cast HBOÂ© 2024 Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBOÂ® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc.

The new cast members are:

Tom Taylor as Cregan Stark

Simon Russell Beale as Simon Strong

Abubakar Salim as Alyn Of Hull

Clinton Liberty as Addam Of Hull

Robert Rhodes as Silver Denys

Freddie Fox as Gwayne Hightower

Tom Bennett as Ulf The White

Kieran Bew as Hugh The Hammer

Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers

Sam C. Wilson as Blood

Mark Stobbart as Cheese

What’s going to happen in season 2 of House Of The Dragon?

Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith are both returning for the new season of the Game Of Thrones prequel HBO

We still don’t know much about exact plot details just yet, but we can make some pretty strong predictions based on how the first season ended.

In the 2022 finale, Aemond and his dragon Vhagar were responsible for the death of Rhaenyra’s son, Lucerys. His look of shock in the aftermath indicates his realisation that the death is about to have grave repercussions.

So begins the “Dance of the Dragons”, the civil war of succession in the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.

Also, since House of the Dragon is adapted from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, there are certainly answers to be found within those pages – but maybe avoid it if you want the spoiler-free watching experience.

What have the cast and crew said about the new season?

Emma D’Arcy has hinted that Rhaenyra is about to undergo a pretty big character change in the new season.

“The moment that she receives the news of Luke’s passing, that attempt at mediation crumbles,” they told Entertainment Weekly.

“I don’t think there is any longer the bandwidth to suppress and repress her nature.... I am excited to discover what happens when Rhaenyra does less navigating and more acting on her instincts and desires,” Emma continued. “For so many very legitimate reasons, she has her hands tied practically throughout season one. I have a feeling that the rein might be off for season one.”

Emma D'Arcy in character as Rhaenyra Targaryen HBO

Tom Glynn-Carney, who plays King Aegon II, also hinted at the demanding nature of the new episodes when answering an audience member’s question at a fan event.

“All I can tell you is that we’re training very hard and we are making sure our bodies are in good enough condition for how strenuous season two is gonna be,” he said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

In Game Of Thrones language, that pretty much means there’s going to be some intense fighting and big old battles.

Tom Glynn-Carney in character as Aegon II Targaryen HBOÂ© 2024 Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBOÂ® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc.

The second season is also set to feature the infamous Blood and Cheese revenge plot from the book, and writer Sara Hess has already teased that it might just be a season highlight.

“I don’t think you will be disappointed,” she told Variety.

What have the reviews said?

So far, early critics’ reviews have praised season two, with the Evening Standard calling it a “roaring, blazing return to the world of Game Of Thrones”.

Empire, meanwhile, said that the show had addressed some of its prior teething problems, calling it a “spiky, acidic human drama”.

And Collider even suggested that it could “overshadow” its predecessor Game Of Thrones in what is a “bigger, bloodier” return.

How many episodes are there?

This season is set to be shorter than the first, with just eight episodes compared to 10 last season.

Things are about to get even more intense in House Of The Dragon season two HBO

When is season 2 of House Of The Dragon out?

House Of The Dragon season two returns on Sky and Now on Monday, 17 June. Episodes are due to roll out on a weekly basis until 5 August in the UK.

Is there a season 2 trailer for House Of The Dragon?

In fact, there’s not one, but two trailers which tease both sides of the upcoming war.

Check out the “Black” and “Green” trailers below:

