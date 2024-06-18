House Of The Dragon Twins Luke And Elliott Tittensor Just Made A Big Behind-The-Scenes Admission

Elliott and Luke Tittensor in the first season of House Of The Dragon HBO

House Of The Dragon stars Luke and Elliott Tittensor have confessed that they couldn’t resist taking a few props from the set of the HBO show home with them.

The twins play brothers fighting on opposite sides of the Greens versus Blacks Targaryen civil war in the Game Of Thrones spin-off.

Luke’s character Arryk sides with Aegon II Targaryen, while Erryk, played by Elliott, pledges his allegiance with Rhaenyra.

Speaking to the Daily Star at the season two premiere last week, the brothers admitted to having been a little light-fingered behind the scenes.

“We’ve probably got the most [stolen items], haven’t we?” Elliott said, with Luke agreeing: “I think we definitely took the most off set, 100%.”

Luke and Elliott Tittensor at the House Of The Dragon season two premiere last week Lia Toby via Getty Images

Luke went on to quip: “You can take the guys out of Manchester, but you can’t take Manchester out of the lads. If it wasn’t nailed down, I’m taking it straight away!”

To be fair to the actors, Luke did have a pretty good excuse for taking a few souvenirs with them, noting: “Me and Ell, we like collectibles as well, don’t we?

“We’re aware that the public’s never going to be able to get any House of the Dragon collectibles unless I take it from set. So that’s where it came from.”

However, the brothers didn’t spill all the secrets, as they refused to reveal exactly what items they took from the set.

The Tittensor twins play brothers Arryk and Erryk in the Game Of Thrones prequel HBO

House Of The Dragon returned for its second season this week, and has already received rave reviews.

The Evening Standard called it a “roaring, blazing return to the world of Game Of Thrones”, while Variety said it was “bigger” and “bleaker” than its predecessor.