Whether you wear it to boost your confidence or as a form of self-expression, makeup is rumoured to have a negative impact on your skin’s health if you wear it every day. This stems from the common belief that regularly layering on primer, concealer and foundation can potentially clog your pores, causing irritation and breakouts.

But does this mean you need to give up your daily makeup routine? We spoke with dermatologists and skin care experts to find out.

The makeup’s ingredients are not necessarily the cause of the problem.

The good news is that makeup and skin care products often share many of the same ingredients, though they can function differently depending on how they’re used.

For example, take hyaluronic acid, which has gained popularity in recent years for its hydration properties. “In skin care, it’s used more intensively as a treatment to keep skin supple, while in makeup, it helps the product glide on smoothly and provides an extra layer of hydration throughout the day,” said Yashi Shrestha, the co-founder and head of chemistry and sustainability at Novi Connect, a technology platform that helps retailers create sustainable products and packaging.

Another example is iron oxides. They’re used as pigments for foundations, eye shadows and lipsticks, while skin care products may use them as a shield against environmental stressors like blue light. “Broadly, these ingredients are more potent and effective when used as skin care rather than incorporated into makeup, though it’s certainly not detrimental to use makeup and cosmetics with skin care ingredients as additives,” Shrestha said.

It’s more about how you’re applying and removing your makeup.

Dermatologists largely agree that wearing makeup daily isn’t necessarily the problem, but that your habits may be causing the harm.

Dr. Zoë Indigo, a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of Skintervention Dermatology, said that holding on to makeup products for too long, especially eye makeup, can turn them into breeding grounds for bacteria, while using heavy makeup to cover up underlying acne, irritation or scarring can worsen these issues over time.

Then there are makeup tools, which Indigo recommended cleaning weekly. “Brushes and sponges collect oil, dead skin cells and makeup residue, creating the perfect environment for bacteria to thrive,” she said. “Using dirty tools can transfer bacteria back to your skin, leading to irritation, clogged pores and even infections.”

Indigo added, “The worst habit by far is not removing makeup before bed.” During the day, the skin is in defence mode, shielding itself from sunlight, pollution, bacteria and other things in its environment. But at night it shifts gears, with collagen production, DNA repair and cell turnover ramping up to restore and rejuvenate.

“Wearing makeup to bed blocks these natural processes, leading to clogged pores, irritation and a buildup of dead skin cells that would otherwise be shed,” Indigo explained. Plus, since the skin is more permeable at night, it’s better at absorbing products like hydrating creams and retinols, but also more vulnerable if makeup is left on.

“Even if you can’t commit to a full nighttime routine after a long day, at least use a makeup remover wipe to take off the product, allowing your skin to breathe and go into repair mode,” Indigo suggested.

In some ways, makeup can actually help the health of your skin.

Because today’s makeup products are formulated with ingredients that do more than just enhance your appearance, there are a surprising number of skin benefits to wearing makeup every day.

“Makeup acts as a partial physical barrier that helps shield the skin from pollution and environmental irritants — especially useful in metropolitan areas, where air pollution levels can be significantly higher,” Indigo explained. Prolonged exposure to pollution can prematurely age the skin, leading to fine lines, pigmentation and dullness. Plus, many makeup products now provide extra UV protection with an SPF, along with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides to support skin moisture and improve texture.

Wearing makeup can also motivate a healthier skin care routine. Since keeping your skin clear is key to achieving a flawless finish, makeup users often become more dedicated to cleansing. “This commitment to thorough cleansing can benefit skin health by ensuring pores stay clear and the skin remains balanced,” Indigo said.

Are there situations in which you shouldn’t wear makeup?

Even though dermatologists generally agree that wearing makeup daily is safe with the right skin care routine, you might want to skip it in certain situations to preserve your skin’s health.

“Be careful during periods of physical exertion that make you perspire,” said board-certified dermatologist Dr. Roger Kapoor. “On long airline flights, the dry, recycled air can dehydrate your skin, making makeup more likely to settle into pores and fine lines. And in very hot, humid or cold and windy conditions, poor-quality makeup can interfere with the skin’s natural barrier.”

Hot and humid weather ramps up sweat and oil production, while cold, windy conditions can dry out your skin. All of this can lead to clogged pores, resulting in blackheads, whiteheads and acne.

Here’s how to choose makeup with your skin in mind.

Shrestha recommended choosing products with skin-friendly ingredients when possible. People with sensitive or acne-prone skin should consider a primer or foundation with niacinamide. “It’s a powerhouse ingredient for reducing redness, calming irritation and improving skin’s overall resilience,” Shrestha said. Those with sensitive skin should also opt for fragrance-free formulas to avoid irritation.

If you have dry skin, consider makeup with ceramides to help prevent dryness or flakiness. And for anyone who wears makeup regularly, Shrestha suggested products enriched with antioxidants like vitamin C, vitamin E and green tea extract. “These help protect the skin from environmental stressors, which is especially important for those who wear makeup in outdoor or polluted environments,” Shrestha said.

When shopping for makeup for daily use, it’s important to consider not only the ingredients but also the type of product. Shrestha recommended tinted moisturisers, BB creams and CC creams as lightweight options that combine skin care benefits with makeup. They can provide hydration, sun protection and light coverage while being less likely to clog pores. Plus, they’re often packed with antioxidants and other skin-loving ingredients to keep your complexion healthy and glowing.

