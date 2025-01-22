National Cancer Institute for Unsplash How dementia is actually diagnosed.

The early signifiers of dementia can be incredibly concerning, as they throw off a lot of your every day life. These can include memory loss, loss of spatial awareness and trouble with speech and directions.

While it may be tempting to put off a doctor’s appointment to address these symptoms, Alzheimer’s Society urges that an early diagnosis can help you to access the right support and treatment for your symptoms, information to help you understand the changes you’re experiencing and access to benefits and legal protection that you may be entitled to.

Knowing what happens next can also be reassuring.

How dementia is diagnosed

What happens at the GP appointment for possible dementia

According to the NHS, at this appointment, a GP will ask about your symptoms and other aspects of your health. They’ll also ask if you’re finding personal care difficult, this can include washing and dressing, cooking, shopping and paying bills.

The NHS advises: “If possible, someone who knows you well should be with you at your GP appointment, so they can describe any changes or problems they’ve noticed. They could also help you remember what was said at the appointment, if this is difficult for you.”

To rule out other causes of memory problems which could include depression and anxiety, delirium, underactive thyroid and side effects from medication, your GP will do a blood test.

Finally, your GP will ask you to undertake a memory or cognitive test to assess your abilities.

If your GP is concerned, you will be referred to a specialist

Dementia can be difficult to diagnose, especially while symptoms are still mild. However, if other causes have been ruled out for your symptoms, you may be referred to a specialist such as a psychiatrist, a doctor specialising in elderly care or a neurologist.

The NHS advises: “It’s important to make good use of your time with the specialist. Write down questions you want to ask, make a note of any medical terms the doctor uses, and ask if you can come back if you think of more questions later. Taking the opportunity to go back can be very helpful.”

You may then undergo more tests including brain scans and memory tests. These are often enough to diagnose the condition but you may have to undergo more complex tests.

What happens if you are diagnosed with dementia?

The NHS says: “After you’ve been diagnosed with dementia, the GP should arrange to see you from time to time, to check how you’re managing.

“The memory service where you were assessed may also continue to see you in the early stages.”

You’ll also have ongoing appointments to check the progression of the condition and assess if you have any new care needs. You can also discuss Power of Attorney and prepare an advance statement about your future care during these appointments.