While Koum’s statement on the matter suggests it was perfectly amicable, there are reports that he left due to concerns around privacy within WhatsApp and any changes that its parent company Facebook might make in the future.

WhatsApp CEO Jan Koum has quit the company that he co-founded almost a decade ago.

According to the Washington Post, Koum was concerned about the way that Facebook would start using people’s data on WhatsApp to make money.

Koum’s old business partner and fellow WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton left the company last year and subsequently invested some $50 million in Signal, a rival messaging app that focuses entirely on privacy and security.

So with all that in mind here’s a summary of how WhatsApp actually makes money, and why Koum may have been concerned about the future of the app.

How does WhatsApp make money?

Technically, it doesn’t.

When Facebook bought WhatsApp in 2014 for a cool $19bn the app was free to download but then after the first year it would cost 99p every year.

Just two years later WhatsApp scrapped the charge in 2016 and instead announced that it would be looking into a new feature that would allow them to make money.

That feature was to let businesses contact you through WhatsApp. It would charge the businesses to use the feature and would allow you to quickly contact your bank, or internet provider in much the same way that we do over email or by telephone.

WhatsApp launched WhatsApp Business in January 2018 as a free app for small businesses in the UK. These businesses will have to have your phone number already to contact you and there’s no way for you to search for them.

Oh and as we mentioned before, it’s free, so WhatsApp still isn’t making any money.