Here's How Justine Greening's Second Referendum Could Stop Brexit

Justine Greening has become the most senior Conservative to throw support behind a second EU referendum and suggested many more Tories privately share her view.

But the former education secretary has not proposed a simple re-run of the 2016 vote of ‘Leave’ versus ‘Remain’ which she said would be a “divisive, binary choice”.

Under her plan outlined in The Times, the public would be given the choice of three outcomes.

1. Theresa May’s final Brexit deal as negotiated with the EU.

2. Leaving the EU with no deal at all.

3. Remaining in the EU.

The public would also be given a first and second preference vote in an attempt to build a “consensus” result.

Greening’s plan would see a second referendum take place on something like the Supplementary Vote system, which is used to elect the Mayor of London as well as other mayors across the country.

Voters would rank two of the three Brexit options in first and second place.

The option with the fewest first-place preferences would then be eliminated.

If one of the options received more than 50% of the vote it would win.

If not, the second preference votes of the third-ranked option would be reallocated to the top two and the option with the most votes would win.

Downing Street this morning flatly rejected Greening’s plan and insisted there would be no second referendum.

Labour does not currently back a referendum on the deal, but Jeremy Corbyn has not ruled it out. The SNP, Lib Dems and a handful of Tory backbenchers are campaigning for another vote.