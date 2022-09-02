Life

This Is How Much Household Appliances Cost To Run Per Hour

Love using your tumble dryer? You might want to think twice come October.

If you’re looking to lower your energy usage this winter, it’s important to remember that not all appliances are created equal – and some of them are seriously rinsing your cash.

Tumble dryers, ovens and kettles are the biggest offenders, according to a guide by Money Saving Expert.

Financial gurus crunched the numbers using standard appliances and the upcoming October price cap charges for electricity (51.89p/kWh).

The figures they came up with are “ballpark” but give a very good idea of the appliances that are costing families more.

Number one on the list is the humble tumble dryer, which could end up costing you £1.56 per hour to use. If you don’t have a clothes airer lying around, it might be time to invest in one.

Next on the list is the oven, which costs £1.04 per hour to use. In comparison, an air fryer would cost 59p and a slow cooker would cost 12p.

And third is the kettle, which costs 93p per hour.

A study by the University of York estimates 45 million Brits will be forced into fuel poverty and struggle to pay energy bills this winter.

Two-thirds of all UK households – or 18 million families – will be plunged into financial precariousness by January due to soaring inflation – which is already at a 40-year record high.

According to the study, the region hardest hit will be Northern Ireland with 76.3% of families battling to make ends meet, followed by Scotland at 72.8%, then the West Midlands (70.9%) and Yorkshire and the Humber (70.6%).

Money Saving Expert’s guide found an electric hob will set you back 88p per hour, while a vacuum cleaner costs roughly 73p per hour to use.

A microwave, toaster and dishwasher all cost roughly 62p per hour to use.

Some of the cheapest appliances to run, per hour, are the TV, fridge, lightbulbs and phone chargers.

