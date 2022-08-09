Five via Getty Images

As yet another heatwave sweeps the nation, the ice-cold winter months we’re so used to in the UK seem like a lifetime away. But the reality is that in a few month’s time, the mercury will drop – and with energy prices rocketing to unaffordable levels, it’s likely we’ll see a rise in ‘warm banks’.

For those lucky enough to not yet be familiar with the term, ‘warm banks’ are public places where people can go to keep warm in the winter, when they can’t afford to keep their heating on at home.

It’s a devastating reality that warm banks are needed in one of the world’s wealthiest countries. But this is now the case, as energy analysts predict we’ll face a 65% increase in bills come October, with a possible further 8% rise in January. All while energy companies record huge profits.

Here’s what you need to know about the rise in warm banks – and where to find them – come winter.

Where did ‘warm banks’ come from?

In July this year, Money Saving Expert’s Martin Lewis tweeted about a potential need for ‘warm banks’ off the back of the energy price hike and soaring inflation. This would see public buildings such as libraries, community centres and churches open their doors to those who can’t afford to keep their heating on at home.

“Can’t believe I’m writing this, but I wonder if this winter we’ll need ’warm banks,” he said, describing them as “the equivalent of food banks, where people who can’t afford heating are invited to spend their days at no cost”.

The idea isn’t a new one. In 2021, a community support group in Bungay, a town in Suffolk, set up a ‘Warm Rooms Project’ which provided heated spaces for residents of the town and its neighbouring villages to go and keep warm.

Now more councils across the UK are considering the possibility of opening warm banks this winter. Although poverty campaigners and charities warned this isn’t a sustainable solution to the problem – and ultimately the buck stops with the government to intervene.

The charity chair of Canterbury Food Bank, Martin Ward, told Kent Online that if warm banks become necessary we will have reached “the most desperate of times”.

“We welcome it, but as a stop-gap, because a permanent solution can only be found by government,” he said.

Why are they needed?

The UK is facing an unprecedented rise in living costs – our food is more expensive, our fuel is more expensive and our energy bills are about to see another massive hike come October. It’s thought these bills alone could rise to £3,300 a year for a typical home, and for many households in the UK this is simply unaffordable.

As a result it’s likely that lots of people will turn their heating off because they can’t afford to heat their homes. But in the coldest months, which can sometimes see temperatures dip well below 0°C, people still need to stay warm – especially the elderly and those more vulnerable to the cold. Public buildings would be open and heated anyway, so the idea is that people can head to these locations during the day to stay warm.

There are limitations

Obviously the idea of ‘warm banks’ isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution, as it would exclude many people who are housebound or have limited accessibility, as well as those living in rural areas.

It also ignores the fact people would need to leave their homes in the first place to go out into the cold to get to these spaces – and that these spaces wouldn’t be open at night, when temperatures drop even more and heat is especially needed.

We also know Covid-19 has an appetite for spreading indoors during the winter months, which may mean warm banks inadvertently fuel the spread of the virus – and other winter bugs – piling extra pressure onto the NHS.

Who’s running them?

Councils, poverty charities and local community support groups will be organising warm banks – however access will vary depending on where you live.

The mayor of Bristol, Marvin Rees, said they’ll be opening a city-wide network of warm places (or ‘Welcoming spaces’) in October. Sheffield City Council is also looking to open them.

In Scotland, an investigation by the Daily Record revealed councils including Glasgow, Dundee, Aberdeen, Perth and Kinross, South Ayrshire, Fife, South Lanarkshire, Falkirk and East ­Renfrewshire are considering warm banks (or similar measures).

What’s the government doing then?

Not much, it would seem. Downing Street confirmed Boris Johnson will not intervene in the cost of living crisis this summer and that it’s up to his successor to make “major fiscal interventions”.

This means no new government support measures can even begin to be sorted until after September 6, when his successor is announced.

The Liberal Democrats have said the government should cover the shortfall to energy suppliers this October to ensure they can supply customers at the current rates.

The party estimated the cost of such a policy would be £36 billion and suggested the windfall tax on oil and gas company profits should be expanded to help cover it.

Meanwhile former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown has called for immediate government action to prevent more people going cold and hungry, and has said parliament – which is currently on summer recess – should be recalled to look at “what is a national emergency”.

If you are a charity or council setting up warm banks this winter, please get in touch with details and we will update this article to reflect that. You can email us at uklife@huffpost.com.