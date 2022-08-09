Rishi Sunak Backers Accuse Liz Truss Of Neglecting Poorest And Most Vulnerable

Sunak has signalled his plan would be to extend support packages he introduced during his time in the Treasury in a bid to ease the cost of soaring energy bills.

With the Bank of England forecasting inflation is set to hit 13 per cent - and average household energy bills predicted to reach almost £4,000 - Sunak said he would seek to press Whitehall departments to make savings to help fund cost-of-living support for millions of people during an “extremely tough” winter.

Raab said making the “wrong move” could prove “economically harmful and politically fatal”.

He wrote in The Times: “A response to the challenges people are facing that stops at limited tax cuts, which do little for the most vulnerable, isn’t Conservative politics. It’s bad politics.”

Meanwhile, Truss used an interview in the Daily Express to hit back at suggestions from Sunak that her “starry-eyed boosterism” will not help the country resolve the problems it faces.

She said: “I’m not making any comments about other candidates in the race but the fact is there are too many people in the establishment of this country who want to talk our country down.”

Truss also suggested the Treasury failed to focus enough on growth during Sunak’s time as chancellor.

The Truss campaign also said the leadership contender will make tackling anti-social behaviour a “key priority” if she becomes prime minister.

The two Tory leadership hopefuls will continue campaigning on Tuesday before a hustings session with party members in Darlington, a so-called “red wall” area turned blue under Johnson’s leadership in 2019.