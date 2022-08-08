Rishi Sunak Promises To Keep 'Brexit Safe' In Mysterious New Promo Video

Rishi Sunak has vowed to "keep Brexit safe" Pool via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak’s latest PR efforts have once again been ripped apart, this time because he has promised to “keep Brexit safe”.

The Tory leadership hopeful is currently behind Liz Truss in the polls among Conservative Party members.

He has therefore felt the need to bolster his pro-Brexit credentials - despite being a Brexiteer and his opponent originally campaigning for Remain.

On Monday, he released a new campaign video – significantly less slick than his previous PR work – which follows a person around as they dump huge stacks of paper into one small room with a paper sign on the door saying: “Brexit Delivery Department.”

The papers are labelled “EU red tape”, and for half of the one-minute video, the person moving the documents around can be seen gathering all of the documents together (although their face is never shown).

Then, they crack their fingers and start shredding the papers.

It is part of Sunak’s promise to build a new Brexit delivery unit which “in his first 100 days as prime minister” would see him review or repeal post-Brexit EU laws. There are 2,400 at the moment.

It is worth noting that there is already a Brexit opportunities and government efficiency department, headed up by Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The words “Keep Brexit safe, vote Rishi Sunak today” appear across the screen in the last 10 seconds, as triumphant orchestral music plays.

The video also comes two and a half years after Boris Johnson, the outgoing Tory prime minister, promised that he “got Brexit done” by securing a deal with the EU.

With the cost of living crisis worsening, a second summer heatwave around the corner and increasingly worrying reports emerging about the state of the NHS, Sunak’s new video was not an instant success.

Here’s how people responded to his efforts:

It has been a long, long six years. I will inevitably have forgotten a lot. But even with those caveats,

I still say, with a fairly large amount of confidence, that this is the shittest thing I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/9UMJ3OHy04 — Tom Peck (@tompeck) August 8, 2022

The fact its just a piece of paper stuck to the door gets me every time 🤣 https://t.co/ICIsMCRvh4 pic.twitter.com/E20wSNuZ9S — Rose Schmits, Trans Kiln Witch™ (@RoseSchmits) August 8, 2022

Absolutely desperate. And the irony of using Beethoven's Ode to Joy — official anthem of the EU — as backing music. https://t.co/4DZnhVR9lV — Simon O'Hagan (@SimonOHagan) August 8, 2022

This is so embarrassing — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) August 8, 2022

This is just stupid.



You’re a fool, Rishi Sunak - and an increasingly desperate one at that. — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) August 8, 2022

Look forward to having our third post-referendum prime minister trying to trying to come up with a single fucking benefit of brexit — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 8, 2022

Keep Brexit safe from what - reality? — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) August 8, 2022

I see we're still in the "I'm more Brexity than you" phase of batshit crazy denial of reality. — Dominic Minghella (@DMinghella) August 8, 2022

There are no EU laws. We left the EU. These are the laws we copy and pasted from the EU to ensure our country kept functioning.



No way those laws could be replaced in 100 days. No need for it to happen.



But they think you're stupid. https://t.co/BBAC4FuF1e — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 8, 2022

Rishi Sunak impressing us all in his information security awareness by using a non cross cut shredder https://t.co/88iUSo7us6 — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) August 8, 2022

It may be a naff, embarrassing video that makes him look half-witted but what he's doing is declaring that he's INTENTIONALLY going to make any return to viable trading with the EU -for all export sectors- more difficult, more costly, or impossible. In a recession. #Ready4Ruin https://t.co/2uGfQha5Cz — Howard Goodall (@Howard_Goodall) August 8, 2022

Apparantly it has taken Rishi Sunak and the conservatives six years to realise, that outside the EU the U.K. can actually scrap EU legislation.

Maybe they didn´t realise it earlier because somebody had told them, that Brexit was already done :-) #Brexit #eudk https://t.co/HOl25RkV5C — Ole Ryborg (@OleRyborg) August 8, 2022

I'm not sure that paper shredder has as much constitutional authority as Rishi thinks. https://t.co/QvnhW6EA0y — Chris Curtis (@chriscurtis94) August 8, 2022