Rwanda Plan Branded A 'Failure' As 13,000 Migrants Cross Channel Since Announcement

Photographs taken on Monday morning showed a group of migrants, clad in life jackets and face masks, being brought into Dover by Border Force officials.

A number of children and babies wrapped in light blue blankets were among those being moved from the vessel to a waiting bus.

One young boy, wearing a rucksack and clutching his blanket, smiled before he boarded the transport.

Analysis by the PA news agency of the MoD’s provisional figures shows 1,885 people have been brought to the UK so far in August. That is more than half of the 3,053 people rescued in August 2021.

In April, Priti Patel hailed the Rwanda deal as a “world class” plan that provided a “blueprint” for other countries to follow.

“The UK asylum system is collapsing under a combination of real humanitarian crises and evil people smugglers profiteering by exploiting the system for their own gains,” she said.

The two candidates vying to be the next prime minister on September 5 have both vowed to continue with the policy.

Liz Truss said she would “support and extend” the deportation policy “to more countries”.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak said he would do “whatever it takes” to get the plan “off the ground and operating at scale” and vowed to pursue more “migration partnerships” with other countries.

However, not a single flight has made it to Rwanda so far, with the first flopping after the European Court of Human Rights granted a last-minute appeal to all the asylum seekers on board.

Half an hour before the plane was due to take off, it was confirmed the seven remaining people on board had been granted injunctions blocking their removal from the UK. An out-of-hours judge examined the cases.

Current Cabinet ministers have insisted they are planning the next flight.