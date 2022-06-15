'We Are Preparing For The Next Rwanda Flight,' Cabinet Minister Insists

The court confirmed they had granted an urgent interim measure in regards to an Iraqi national, and it is understood they were considering a number of further requests.

Coffey told Sky News: “Frankly the government is disappointed in the decision. I’ve never known such a quick decision made by the ECHR...and I think the public will be surprised we have European judges overruling British judges.

“But nevertheless, I know the home office is already getting ready for the next flight.

“We will continue to prepare and try and overturn any future legal challenges as well.”