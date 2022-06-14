Liz Truss has hit back at the Church of England after it blasted the government’s controversial Rwanda asylum plan as an “immoral policy that shames Britain”.

The foreign secretary said she did not agree with the church’s characterisation of the policy, instead calling it “completely legal” and “moral”.

The Church’s condemnation came as a last-ditch legal bid to stop the first flight from going ahead today failed in the Court of Appeal.

It means that some people who have arrived illegally in the UK will be reallocated more than 4,000 miles away to Rwanda, where they will be expected to claim asylum.

Initially it was thought that approximately 37 would be on board the first flight due to take off today— but that figure is understood to have been slashed to as few as seven following a series of successful individual legal challenges..

Pressed about how many people would be on the flight, Truss told Sky News: “We are expecting to send the flight later today. “I can’t say exactly how many people will be on the flight but the really important thing is we establish the principle and we start to break the business model of these appalling people traffickers who are trading in misery.