'Morally Wrong': Catholic Archbishop Savages Boris Johnson's Rwanda Asylum Plan

Home secretary Priti Patel said the “vast majority” of those who arrive in the UK through means deemed “illegal” – such as on unauthorised boats or stowed away in lorries – would be considered for relocation.

Britain promised Rwanda an initial £120 million as part of an “economic transformation and integration fund”.

Ministers argued Rwanda is one of the safest countries in the world. But critics have aired their concerns over the African nation’s “dismal” and “questionable” human rights record