'An Immoral Policy That Shames Britain': Archbishops Savage Rwanda Asylum Policy

Under the asylum plan, illegal immigrants who enter the UK from France via small boats or in lorries will be flown to more than 4,000 miles Rwanda for “processing”.

They will be expected to apply for asylum there and will not return to the UK.

Boris Johnson has repeatedly defended the policy, arguing it is necessary to deter people-smuggling gangs from organising dangerous crossings in the Channel.

In their letter, the bishops say: “Whether or not the first deportation flight leaves Britain today for Rwanda, this policy should shame us as a nation.”

They go on: “The shame is our own, because our Christian heritage should inspire us to treat asylum seekers with compassion, fairness and justice, as we have for centuries.”

The letter adds: “Deportations, and the potential forced return of asylum seekers to their home countries, are not the way.

“This immoral policy shames Britain.”

In his Easter sermon, shortly after the policy was announced, the Archbishop of Canterbury said it “cannot stand up to the judgment of God”.